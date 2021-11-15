GoNetwork (GOT) Market Capitalization Achieves $183,939.98

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. GoNetwork has a market cap of $183,939.98 and approximately $32,777.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GoNetwork has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One GoNetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

GoNetwork Coin Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoNetwork is gonetwork.co/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

GoNetwork Coin Trading

