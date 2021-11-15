Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) PT Lowered to C$11.50

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Shares of Goodfood Market stock remained flat at $$5.52 during mid-day trading on Monday. Goodfood Market has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average of $6.96.

Goodfood Market Corp. engages in the provision of dinner subscription services. The firm delivers fresh ingredients to its subscribers. It offers classic basket, vegetarian basket, and family basket. The company was founded by Jonathan Ferrari, Neil Cuggy and Raffi Krikorian in 2014 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

