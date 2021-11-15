Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Price Target Lowered to C$11.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 65.95% from the company’s previous close.
TSE:FOOD remained flat at $C$6.93 during mid-day trading on Monday. 251,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,262. Goodfood Market has a 12-month low of C$6.82 and a 12-month high of C$14.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$510.65 million and a PE ratio of -65.81.
Goodfood Market Company Profile
