Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Price Target Lowered to C$11.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 65.95% from the company’s previous close.

TSE:FOOD remained flat at $C$6.93 during mid-day trading on Monday. 251,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,262. Goodfood Market has a 12-month low of C$6.82 and a 12-month high of C$14.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$510.65 million and a PE ratio of -65.81.

Goodfood Market Company Profile

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

