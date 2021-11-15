Gores Guggenheim Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GGPI)

Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 342,054 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,440% compared to the typical daily volume of 22,215 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ GGPI traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.78. 130,484,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,315,177. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.34. Gores Guggenheim has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $16.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,331,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,021,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,855,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,413,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim by 230,901.7% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,333,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

