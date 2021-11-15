Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) Short Interest Update

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a drop of 87.9% from the October 14th total of 169,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the third quarter valued at about $2,460,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the third quarter valued at about $2,445,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gores Technology Partners II by 14.2% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 92,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 11,498 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the third quarter valued at about $5,840,000. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the third quarter valued at about $3,423,000. 50.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gores Technology Partners II alerts:

NASDAQ GTPB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.83. 1,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,146. Gores Technology Partners II has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.82.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Gores Technology Partners II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Technology Partners II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.