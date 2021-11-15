Graphite Bio, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($2.34) Per Share (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) – SVB Leerink lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Graphite Bio in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.34) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.13). SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Graphite Bio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.65) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.52) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

GRPH stock opened at $12.17 on Monday. Graphite Bio has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $34.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.23.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28).

In other Graphite Bio news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $28,727.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 184,175 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,114. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPH. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Graphite Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Graphite Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Graphite Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Graphite Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

