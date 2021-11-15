Graviton Reaches 1-Day Volume of $162,177.00 (GTON)

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One Graviton coin can now be purchased for $2.18 or 0.00003408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Graviton has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Graviton has a total market capitalization of $7.90 million and $162,177.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00070522 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00073548 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.62 or 0.00094884 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,023.68 or 1.00217283 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,543.86 or 0.07112578 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Graviton Coin Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Graviton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using U.S. dollars.

