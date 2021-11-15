Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.30

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GPEAF shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Great Portland Estates from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.30 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.15.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.03.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

