Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the October 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS GEBRF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,785. Greenbriar Capital has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17.

Get Greenbriar Capital alerts:

Greenbriar Capital Company Profile

Greenbriar Capital Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of wind and solar energy farms. It operates through Canada and United States of America segments. The firm involves in the blockchain, solar power, real estate, smart glass, and wind power. The company was founded on April 2, 2009 and is headquartered in Coquitlam, Canada.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbriar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbriar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.