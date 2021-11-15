Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the October 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS GEBRF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,785. Greenbriar Capital has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17.
Greenbriar Capital Company Profile
