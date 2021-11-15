Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Short Interest Update

Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the October 14th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

GGGSF has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of GGGSF stock remained flat at $$40.00 during trading hours on Monday. Greggs has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.08.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

