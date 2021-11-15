Grin Market Cap Reaches $35.76 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000621 BTC on major exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $35.76 million and $3.62 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64,645.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,663.40 or 0.07213801 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.18 or 0.00416395 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $670.54 or 0.01037251 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00085704 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $274.93 or 0.00425291 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.24 or 0.00274171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.37 or 0.00243431 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004586 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 89,053,740 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

