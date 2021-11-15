GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Craig Hallum

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GRWG. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on GrowGeneration from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GRWG opened at $24.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.32 and a beta of 2.70. GrowGeneration has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average is $34.76.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 5.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,420,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,512,000 after acquiring an additional 373,806 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 12.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,100,000 after acquiring an additional 275,519 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 7.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,457,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,959,000 after acquiring an additional 106,825 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 27.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,806,000 after acquiring an additional 225,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,979,000 after acquiring an additional 30,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.