Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the October 14th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BMBOY remained flat at $$11.89 during trading hours on Monday. Grupo Bimbo has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $12.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Bimbo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Grupo Bimbo Company Profile

Grupo Bimbo SA de CV engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of baked products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, North America, Latin America, and Europe. It offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, and confectionery goods.

