Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the October 14th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BMBOY remained flat at $$11.89 during trading hours on Monday. Grupo Bimbo has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $12.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Bimbo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Grupo Bimbo SA de CV engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of baked products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, North America, Latin America, and Europe. It offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, and confectionery goods.

