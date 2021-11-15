Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Short Interest Up 468.3% in October

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,497,400 shares, an increase of 468.3% from the October 14th total of 263,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 61.6 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Guangzhou Automobile Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Guangzhou Automobile Group stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,798. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.92. Guangzhou Automobile Group has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $1.29.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.

