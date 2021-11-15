Guider (GDR) Market Cap Reaches $10,468.25

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. Guider has a market cap of $10,468.25 and $52.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Guider has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Guider coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00051448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.97 or 0.00218490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00010778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00085901 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Guider Profile

GDR is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

