GYEN (GYEN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $20.47 Million

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 15th. One GYEN coin can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. GYEN has a market cap of $20.50 million and approximately $20.47 million worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GYEN has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GYEN alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00069565 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00072907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.56 or 0.00095063 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,894.42 or 1.00386244 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,438.74 or 0.07084698 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

GYEN Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,231,211,096 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

GYEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GYEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GYEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.