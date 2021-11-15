H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Sets New 12-Month High at $78.43

Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.43 and last traded at $78.43, with a volume of 1867 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.28.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.74. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $826.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. H.B. Fuller’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.1675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 23.84%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 5,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $378,412.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $695,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,612 in the last ninety days. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 0.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 6.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile (NYSE:FUL)

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

