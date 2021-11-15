H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 96.0% from the October 14th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:HIGA remained flat at $$9.82 during trading on Monday. 52,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,338. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.79. H.I.G. Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $15.46.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in H.I.G. Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,644,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $508,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in H.I.G. Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

