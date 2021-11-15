H2O Innovation Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (CVE:HEO)

H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO) – Investment analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for H2O Innovation in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.06.

Get H2O Innovation alerts:

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$35.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.90 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of H2O Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.00 price objective on H2O Innovation and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

CVE HEO opened at C$2.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.41. H2O Innovation has a twelve month low of C$1.81 and a twelve month high of C$3.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$224.76 million and a PE ratio of 77.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for H2O Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H2O Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.