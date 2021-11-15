Hacken Token (HAI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $7.32 Million

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded down 16.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 15th. Hacken Token has a market capitalization of $95.18 million and approximately $7.32 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hacken Token has traded down 34.6% against the dollar. One Hacken Token coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000341 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00068312 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00071933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.82 or 0.00094732 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,745.54 or 0.99526189 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,278.46 or 0.07009870 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken Token’s launch date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 456,656,885 coins. The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hacken Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hacken Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

