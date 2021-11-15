Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB) Short Interest Update

Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 94.2% from the October 14th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,771,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HALB traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.03. 650,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,280,928. Halberd has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.

About Halberd

Halberd Corp. is a development stage company, researches and develops antibodies and devices for the prevention, detection, and treatment of Covid-19 through laboratory, hospital, and clinical trials. It offers patented extracorporeal treatment that is applicable to various blood-borne and neurologic diseases, including Covid-19, other viruses, PTSD, cancer, etc.

