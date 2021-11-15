HaloDAO Hits Market Capitalization of $558,084.63 (RNBW)

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Over the last week, HaloDAO has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. One HaloDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0996 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges. HaloDAO has a total market capitalization of $558,084.63 and $52,976.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00070540 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.12 or 0.00073674 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.22 or 0.00095728 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,069.18 or 1.00181021 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,542.68 or 0.07103115 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

