Hamster Price Up 15.8% Over Last Week (HAM)

Hamster (CURRENCY:HAM) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Hamster has a total market capitalization of $87.00 million and $3.90 million worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hamster has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hamster coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00070753 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00073444 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.58 or 0.00094767 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,064.36 or 1.00211560 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,532.07 or 0.07089210 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hamster's official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

