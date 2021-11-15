Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Hanger in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

NYSE:HNGR opened at $20.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $794.31 million, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.32. Hanger has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $26.69.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Hanger had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 4.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

In related news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $330,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hanger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanger by 1,561.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Hanger by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Hanger during the first quarter valued at $203,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

