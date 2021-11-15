Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.76) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.76) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.88). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.78) EPS.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.01. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 397.64% and a negative return on equity of 69.97%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HARP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HARP opened at $7.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $249.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average is $12.09. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $25.24.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, CFO Georgia Erbez acquired 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $83,430.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HARP. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 549.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,328,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,424,000 after buying an additional 1,123,701 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $7,102,000. Logos Global Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 166.7% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 375.9% in the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 618,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,456,000 after buying an additional 488,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 24.5% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,285,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,817,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

