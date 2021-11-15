Harrow Health, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (NASDAQ:HROW)

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Harrow Health in a research report issued on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Harrow Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.34). Harrow Health had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HROW. Aegis initiated coverage on Harrow Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Harrow Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.31.

Harrow Health stock opened at $11.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 8.70 and a quick ratio of 11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.99 million, a P/E ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 0.90. Harrow Health has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $12.99.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Harrow Health by 119.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Harrow Health by 48.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Harrow Health by 13.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. 50.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $39,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $222,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.