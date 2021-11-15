Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Shares Down 1.1%

Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI) shares were down 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.20 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.40 ($0.06). Approximately 358,117 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 560,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.45 ($0.06).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.18 million and a PE ratio of -6.29.

About Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI)

Harvest Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and production of organic natural fertilizers in Brazil. The company holds 100% interests in the Arapua fertilizer project located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil; the Mandacaru phosphate project comprising three exploration licenses covering an area of 5,908.67 hectares located in the Ceara State, Brazil; and the Sergi potash project located in the Sergipe State, Brazil.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.