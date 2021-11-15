Hathor Market Capitalization Hits $322.56 Million (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One Hathor coin can now be bought for approximately $1.78 or 0.00002793 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hathor has a market capitalization of $322.56 million and approximately $17.39 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hathor has traded 33.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hathor alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.30 or 0.00070929 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.97 or 0.00073540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.27 or 0.00095940 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,097.71 or 1.00361010 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,548.94 or 0.07122506 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.