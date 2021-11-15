Hayek Kallen Investment Management Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 293.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,987 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.8% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 269.8% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 38,505 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 28,092 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 298.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,635 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 419.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,306 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 18,011 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 301.0% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 14,050 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 291.0% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 54,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,219,000 after purchasing an additional 40,303 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA stock opened at $306.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.34, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $323.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $257.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.90.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

