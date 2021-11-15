Hayek Kallen Investment Management Cuts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,860 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Target comprises about 2.2% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Target were worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,761,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Target by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,581 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in Target by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 11,169 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Target by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,667 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,500,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Target by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TGT opened at $261.74 on Monday. Target Co. has a one year low of $160.51 and a one year high of $267.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.66%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.86.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

