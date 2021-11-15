Hayek Kallen Investment Management Sells 647 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.7% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on PEP shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $162.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.56 and a 200 day moving average of $153.22. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $166.43. The firm has a market cap of $224.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

