Head-To-Head Analysis: Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) and Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) and Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Sesen Bio has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Puma Biotechnology has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sesen Bio and Puma Biotechnology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio $11.24 million 21.12 -$22.40 million ($0.25) -4.76 Puma Biotechnology $225.10 million 0.68 -$59.99 million ($1.20) -3.10

Sesen Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Puma Biotechnology. Sesen Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Puma Biotechnology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sesen Bio and Puma Biotechnology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sesen Bio 0 1 1 0 2.50 Puma Biotechnology 1 1 2 0 2.25

Sesen Bio presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 362.18%. Puma Biotechnology has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 168.82%. Given Sesen Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sesen Bio is more favorable than Puma Biotechnology.

Profitability

This table compares Sesen Bio and Puma Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio N/A -155.66% -41.67% Puma Biotechnology -19.29% -665.45% -19.53%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.8% of Sesen Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of Puma Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Sesen Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of Puma Biotechnology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc. engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K. Christopher Garcia, Gregory L. Verdine, Casey T. Weaver and K. Dane Wittrup on February 25, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use. Puma Biotechnology was founded by Alan H. Auerbach on September 15, 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

