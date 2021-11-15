Head to Head Comparison: Arko (ARKO) & The Competition

Arko (NASDAQ: ARKO) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Grocery stores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Arko to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arko and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Arko $3.91 billion $13.19 million 65.94 Arko Competitors $22.97 billion $442.89 million 6.89

Arko’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Arko. Arko is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Arko has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arko’s competitors have a beta of 0.38, suggesting that their average stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.8% of Arko shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.7% of Arko shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Arko and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arko 0.58% 18.22% 1.40% Arko Competitors 1.82% 21.75% 4.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Arko and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arko 0 0 3 1 3.25 Arko Competitors 1102 2600 2647 82 2.27

Arko presently has a consensus target price of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 20.06%. As a group, “Grocery stores” companies have a potential upside of 16.73%. Given Arko’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Arko is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Arko beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The GPM Petroleum segment supplies fuel to sub-wholesalers and bulk purchasers. The company operates approximately 2,950 locations comprising approximately 1,350 company-operated stores and approximately 1,600 dealer sites. Arko Corp. is based in Richmond, Virginia.

