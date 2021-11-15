Head to Head Contrast: Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) vs. Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB)

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) and Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Nabriva Therapeutics has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enveric Biosciences has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nabriva Therapeutics and Enveric Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabriva Therapeutics $5.03 million 111.22 -$69.48 million ($2.14) -0.48 Enveric Biosciences $39.92 million 0.96 -$6.86 million N/A N/A

Enveric Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Nabriva Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Nabriva Therapeutics and Enveric Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabriva Therapeutics -245.41% -98.31% -67.28% Enveric Biosciences N/A -67.01% -44.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Nabriva Therapeutics and Enveric Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nabriva Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Enveric Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Nabriva Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 482.52%. Enveric Biosciences has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 263.13%. Given Nabriva Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nabriva Therapeutics is more favorable than Enveric Biosciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Nabriva Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of Enveric Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Nabriva Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Enveric Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Enveric Biosciences beats Nabriva Therapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. develops cannabinoid medicines and combination therapies. It is a patient-centric biotechnology company endeavouring to enhance the lives of those who are adversely affected by the side effects of Cancer Treatments. The firm is testing natural compounds, starting with cannabinoids to provide patients and clinicians with novel prescription medicines to serve these unmet medical needs. The company is headquartered in Naples, FL.

