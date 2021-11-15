Head-To-Head Review: Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) versus Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII)

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) and Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Profound Medical and Cardiovascular Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Profound Medical $7.30 million 33.68 -$21.62 million ($1.39) -8.68 Cardiovascular Systems $258.97 million 4.26 -$13.42 million ($0.51) -53.33

Cardiovascular Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Profound Medical. Cardiovascular Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Profound Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Profound Medical and Cardiovascular Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Profound Medical 0 0 2 1 3.33 Cardiovascular Systems 0 2 5 0 2.71

Profound Medical currently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 123.88%. Cardiovascular Systems has a consensus price target of $43.40, indicating a potential upside of 59.56%. Given Profound Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Profound Medical is more favorable than Cardiovascular Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.8% of Profound Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Profound Medical and Cardiovascular Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profound Medical -320.56% -30.45% -28.51% Cardiovascular Systems -7.77% -7.40% -5.78%

Risk and Volatility

Profound Medical has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardiovascular Systems has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cardiovascular Systems beats Profound Medical on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy. Its products include TULSA-PRO and Sonalleve. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

