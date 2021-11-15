Head to Head Survey: Harleysville Financial (HARL) & Its Rivals

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS: HARL) is one of 169 publicly-traded companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Harleysville Financial to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Harleysville Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Harleysville Financial pays out 58.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 17.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Harleysville Financial has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harleysville Financial’s rivals have a beta of 1.18, meaning that their average stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Harleysville Financial and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Harleysville Financial $29.85 million $7.28 million 12.95 Harleysville Financial Competitors $6.74 billion $1.18 billion 11.43

Harleysville Financial’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Harleysville Financial. Harleysville Financial is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Harleysville Financial and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harleysville Financial N/A N/A N/A Harleysville Financial Competitors 27.44% 11.94% 1.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Harleysville Financial and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harleysville Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Harleysville Financial Competitors 1571 7387 6650 355 2.36

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 2.11%. Given Harleysville Financial’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Harleysville Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of Harleysville Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of Harleysville Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Harleysville Financial rivals beat Harleysville Financial on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Harleysville Financial Company Profile

Harleysville Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services through Harleysville Savings Bank. Its services include online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, kasasa 360, moneyisland, debit cars, tuition reward, and more services. The company was founded in 1915 is headquartered in Harleysville, PA.

