Head-To-Head Survey: Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) vs. Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) and Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.3% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and Outlook Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Windtree Therapeutics $200,000.00 237.67 -$32.57 million ($2.68) -0.66 Outlook Therapeutics $8.15 million 44.10 -$35.24 million N/A N/A

Windtree Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Outlook Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Windtree Therapeutics has a beta of -0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outlook Therapeutics has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and Outlook Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Windtree Therapeutics N/A -92.64% -58.49% Outlook Therapeutics N/A -771.73% -180.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Windtree Therapeutics and Outlook Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Windtree Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Outlook Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Windtree Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 349.44%. Outlook Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 192.68%. Given Windtree Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Windtree Therapeutics is more favorable than Outlook Therapeutics.

Summary

Windtree Therapeutics beats Outlook Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases. The company was founded by Evan Myrianthopoulos and James S. Kuo on November 6, 1992 and is headquartered in Warrington, PA.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

