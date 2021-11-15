Healthcare Triangle Inc’s (NASDAQ:HCTI) Quiet Period Set To Expire on November 22nd

Healthcare Triangle’s (NASDAQ:HCTI) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, November 22nd. Healthcare Triangle had issued 4,709,255 shares in its IPO on October 13th. The total size of the offering was $18,837,020 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ HCTI opened at $2.69 on Monday. Healthcare Triangle has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $4.35.

About Healthcare Triangle

Healthcare Triangle Inc is a healthcare information technology company focused on solutions in the areas of cloud services, data science, professional and managed services for the healthcare and life sciences industry. Healthcare Triangle Inc is based in PLEASANTON, Calif.

