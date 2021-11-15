HeartBout (HB) Price Tops $0.0037 on Top Exchanges

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One HeartBout coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HeartBout has a total market capitalization of $195,779.13 and approximately $1,444.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HeartBout has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00049199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.47 or 0.00221886 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010704 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

About HeartBout

HeartBout (HB) is a coin. It launched on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

HeartBout Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

