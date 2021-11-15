HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Reaches $0.79 on Exchanges

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $275.22 million and approximately $78,887.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001277 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SSV Network (SSV) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00018106 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.32 or 0.00110544 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

