Hegic (HEGIC) Trading 17.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. Over the last seven days, Hegic has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. One Hegic coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hegic has a market capitalization of $76.96 million and $3.09 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00049562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.18 or 0.00221227 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Hegic Coin Profile

Hegic (CRYPTO:HEGIC) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 621,810,734 coins. Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

