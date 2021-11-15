HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Shares Purchased by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in HEICO were worth $6,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HEI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in HEICO during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

HEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist increased their price target on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on HEICO in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HEICO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.56.

HEI opened at $145.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.48 and a 200-day moving average of $136.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.75, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.19. HEICO Co. has a 12-month low of $115.57 and a 12-month high of $151.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $471.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Adolfo Henriques acquired 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.13 per share, for a total transaction of $103,720.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,343. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson acquired 834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,158.26. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,068,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,407,373.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

