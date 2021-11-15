HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Rating Increased to Buy at Societe Generale

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HDELY. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

HeidelbergCement stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.90. The stock had a trading volume of 86,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.82. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $19.34.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

