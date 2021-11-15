Hemington Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 905,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,051,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 8.9% of Hemington Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hemington Wealth Management owned about 0.18% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $929,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $702,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $316,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $2,226,000. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $2,474,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $29.04 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $29.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.63.

