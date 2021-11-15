Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HENKY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS: HENKY):

11/12/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/10/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/9/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/9/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/2/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/22/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/16/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of HENKY stock opened at $20.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.90. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $20.31 and a 12 month high of $26.04.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

