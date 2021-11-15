Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Short Interest Down 84.8% in October

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 84.8% from the October 14th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HENKY traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.33. The stock had a trading volume of 26,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,663. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $20.31 and a one year high of $26.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Societe Generale cut shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

