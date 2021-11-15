Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) CEO Acquires $99,775.08 in Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) CEO Ross Dove bought 57,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $99,775.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ross Dove also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Ross Dove acquired 24,913 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $53,064.69.

NASDAQ HGBL traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.50 million, a PE ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average of $2.28. Heritage Global Inc. has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $4.20.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Heritage Global had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 31.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Heritage Global Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Global by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 44,888 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage Global by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 800,605 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Heritage Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Global by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 389,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 41,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

