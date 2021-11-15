Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Director Buys $36,000.00 in Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Director Michael Hexner acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Hexner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Heritage Global alerts:

On Wednesday, August 25th, Michael Hexner acquired 34,504 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $65,557.60.

Shares of Heritage Global stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,831. Heritage Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $67.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Heritage Global had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 31.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Heritage Global Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Heritage Global by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,244,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after buying an additional 85,555 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Heritage Global by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 800,605 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Heritage Global by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 389,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 41,795 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Heritage Global by 837.2% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 249,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 222,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Heritage Global by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 16,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

Further Reading: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.