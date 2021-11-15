Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Stock Position Increased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 299.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,212 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Herman Miller by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Herman Miller by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their price target on Herman Miller from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th.

MLHR opened at $38.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.19. Herman Miller, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.22 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $789.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.20 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

