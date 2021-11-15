HEROcoin (PLAY) Price Hits $0.0292 on Major Exchanges

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One HEROcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $7.26 million and approximately $55,375.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00051241 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.28 or 0.00221855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00010841 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00086985 BTC.

HEROcoin Coin Profile

HEROcoin (PLAY) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

